Cowboys David Irving Quits Football While Smoking Weed On Instagram [NSFW VIDEO]

Dallas Cowboys' David Irving was suspended last week by the NFL for violating its substance-abuse policy for the third time in three years.

How to follow that up? Irving decided to take to Instagram live to announce he was quitting football. Oh, incidentally, he was smoking weed during the announcement.

According to ESPN.com:

"Basically, guys, I quit," Irving said. "I don't want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm outta there. I'm not doing this s--- no more."

"It's funny, you know, some people: 'Oh, you're addicted to weed, you're addicted to this and that,'" he said. "I mean, s---, if I'm gonna be addicted to something, I'd rather be addicted to marijuana, which is medical -- it's a medicine; I do not consider it a drug -- rather than Xanax bars or the hydros or the seroquel and all that crazy s--- that they feed you.

"Like I said, it's not about smoking weed. How many NBA players you see getting in trouble about this? How many coaches you see getting in trouble about this? How many baseball players? How many UFC players getting in trouble?"

The video is NSFW due to the language.

David Irving explains why he's done with football while smoking a blunt *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/qziG3DLyJt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2019

Do you think that Irving has a point?